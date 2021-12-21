NR PLUS National Security & Defense

How Biden Can Outfox Putin in Ukraine

By
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces attend military drills in Zhytomyr Region, Ukraine, November 21, 2021. (Press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command/Handout via Reuters)
Ukraine is not a treaty ally, but U.S. credibility is at stake nonetheless.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he intensifying situation in Ukraine has presented President Biden with perhaps his most difficult foreign-policy challenge yet. Ukraine — a non-NATO, pro-Western ally 31 years free from the grip of Moscow — is once again staring down the barrel of its familiar foe, with over 100,000 Russian troops amassed on its border.

It was once unthinkable that Russian president Vladimir Putin, for all his Soviet nostalgia, would make a grab for the Donbas region of Ukraine. That threat is now imminent, and it jeopardizes not only Ukraine but free Europe as we know it.

For the sake of Ukraine and the broader

Roger Wicker, a ranking member on the Helsinki Commission and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, represents Mississippi in the U.S. Senate. 

