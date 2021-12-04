How the New Orleans Museum of Art Expands Its Reach and Impact

It’s a good case study in attracting and educating more people.

In my last story on the New Orleans Museum of Art, I examined the evolution of its collection from a series of empty rooms — the museum started with very little art — to an appealing, broad-based collection of 40,000 objects.

For much of its history, now more than 100 years, directors, curators, and trustees prized edification, establishment taste, and connoisseurship. All of these are good. For years, its best museum practices aimed squarely and, by and large, exclusively at these priorities.

I enjoyed seeing how the museum shifted and expanded over time, as have all good, perceptive museums. It’s done well …