Ignore Xi Jinping’s Deceptions. China Is Struggling

As the PRC confronts mounting challenges, its leader will do anything to prevent becoming China’s Gorbachev.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he November plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party central committee contained no real surprises. President Xi Jinping remains on track to begin a third term as the head of the party, government, and armed forces — a true maximum leader — when the party’s 20th central committee is convened next year. By design, the November meeting was intended to airbrush Xi’s nearly ten-year reign and prospects into an arc of history reaching back to the formation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) 100 years ago.

Xi’s task at the plenary was twofold: (1) create a place for himself on that historic …