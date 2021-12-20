NR PLUS World

Ignore Xi Jinping’s Deceptions. China Is Struggling

By
A screen broadcasts Chinese President Xi Jinping singing the national anthem ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, June 29, 2021. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)
As the PRC confronts mounting challenges, its leader will do anything to prevent becoming China’s Gorbachev.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he November plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party central committee contained no real surprises. President Xi Jinping remains on track to begin a third term as the head of the party, government, and armed forces — a true maximum leader — when the party’s 20th central committee is convened next year. By design, the November meeting was intended to airbrush Xi’s nearly ten-year reign and prospects into an arc of history reaching back to the formation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) 100 years ago.

Xi’s task at the plenary was twofold: (1) create a place for himself on that historic

Therese Shaheen is a businesswoman and CEO of US Asia International. She was the chairman of the State Department’s American Institute in Taiwan from 2002 to 2004.

