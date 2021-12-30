In 2022, Retire the ‘Trust the Scientists’ Platitude

Even if so-called experts hadn’t been proven wrong on Covid, it is the job of policy-makers and people to balance the risk of the disease against other considerations.

Over the course of the pandemic, "trust the scientists" has devolved into an empty platitude meant to shut down any layperson who has the temerity to question the wisdom of Covid policies. It needs to be swiftly retired as we enter 2022.

The problem with “trust the scientists” is twofold. One is that the so-called experts have often been wrong. People have distanced, locked down, and masked up for nearly two years, and Covid continues to spread, with more than 800,000 Americans now dead. Nor can it be said that Covid outbreaks have been limited to areas that have disregarded the …