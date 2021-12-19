Is Russia Inflicting Brain Damage on CIA Officers and Diplomats?

The investigation of ‘Havana syndrome’ is pressing — and Russia must be held accountable if found responsible.

Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine clearly is an urgent foreign-affairs challenge. But we should not overlook another ominous scheme that may bear Moscow's fingerprints: the shocking and unresolved conundrum known as "Havana syndrome."

At issue: As many as 200 U.S. intelligence officers and diplomats have suffered mysterious brain injuries over the last five years — and Russia is the prime suspect.

The episodes started in Cuba, a police state with surveillance in virtually every block, which apparently served as Russia’s accomplice in targeting U.S. and Canadian officials stationed on the island. More than 40 of them suffered the debilitating neural symptoms that …