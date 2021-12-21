Is Transgender Surgery Empowering?

A New York magazine cover story inadvertently demonstrates that transition is not a quick fix to deep-rooted mental-health problems.

I 'm not in the business of telling editors what they should or should not publish. Nevertheless, for those seeking to normalize transgenderism, the recent New York magazine cover story "My Penis, Myself" — about the author's completed female-to-male transgender surgery — was a curious choice.

The story, a first-person account by Gabriel Mac, recounts in gory detail the process of undergoing masculinizing surgery, after the author perceived the choice to be “penis or death.” It ought to be noted that this is not the first piece of this kind that Mac has penned. In 2011, when Mac was presenting as a woman and …