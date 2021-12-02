It’s Okay to Wonder about Biden’s Mental State

We need an independent medical assessment of the president’s mental health. That is a sobering fact to face, but face it we must.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O nce, toward the end of her life, when she was not in good health, I woke my mother up from a nap, and, unusually for her, she snapped fully awake immediately. Over the next several minutes, she talked at length about the strict Catholic schools she had attended as a girl, remembering how mean the nuns had been and how afraid she had been of them. Her memories were vivid, and I was surprised that she had never shared them with me before.

The reason she hadn’t shared them with me, of course, is because none of it had ever happened. …