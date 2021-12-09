Japanese Ceramics at Dallas’s Crow Museum

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A couple of weeks ago, I was in Dallas and saw the Dallas Museum of Art’s impressive new show on Van Gogh’s olive tree paintings. A short walk from the DMA, the Crow Museum of Asian Art is a jewel box with a good collection and a handful of exhibitions I enjoyed. I spent most of my visit bewitched by Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists. It’s a selection from the finest private collection of Japanese ceramics outside of Japan. I hadn’t been to the Crow Museum before, so it was my chance to get to know …
Pots by women merge tradition and adventure.
