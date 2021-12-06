Jussie Smollett: Funniest. Trial. Ever.

Smollett’s hate-hoax fairy tale did expose how gullible Americans can be when you yell ‘racism.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S pare a thought for Jussie Smollett’s lawyers. Think of them being much like infantrymen who walk through fire on the way to glory, except they’ve been slogging through a mire of bulls*** on their way to absurdity. While wearing flip-flops. Their field commander is an insistently moronic fraud. The Iwo Jima flag they struggle to raise is the reputation of a dim actor who thought he would raise his profile by telling the world that he was attacked by the world’s least likely lynch mob — a duo of black MAGA-heads who just happened to have bleach and a noose …