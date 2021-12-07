NR PLUS Religion

Justice Sotomayor Is Wrong about Abortion and Religion

By
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor poses during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/Pool via Reuters)
To suggest that religion alone provides the source for addressing life’s beginnings is false.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow do we as a body politic know when human life begins? And, where is it appropriate for the law to look in making that determination?

Justice Sonia Sotomayor brought this issue to the fore last week during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. In a contentious session that lasted nearly two hours, the justices and advocates focused mostly on whether the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Court’s two landmark decisions on abortion. The issue of defining human life, one avoided by these cases, arose in an exchange between Justice

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest