NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case will decide the fate of Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and perhaps, the fate of Roe v. Wade and the life or death of millions of Americans yet to be conceived. A decision is unlikely before the end of June. Veterans of Supreme Court cases past know that it is risky to read the tea leaves from questions at argument, but it is hard to see how the argument could have gone much better for the pro-life cause. Now, we wait …
Justices Show Supreme Skepticism of Roe
Recommended
Virginia and New Jersey Gubernatorial Elections: Live Updates
Election Day Liveblog: Follow along for NR coverage and commentary from Tuesday’s elections.
The Pivot to Forever Masking Is Starting. Let's Kill It with Fire
The public-health community and media elites are starting to pivot to forever masking.
White Students Not Allowed at Pennsylvania School District's Drone Camp
The district’s superintendent defended the racially exclusive event in an email to NR.
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
21 House Republicans Wave the Pink and Blue Flag
Why are they supporting legislation that could arm the transgender movement’s efforts to silence dissent with the full force of the civil-rights bureaucracy?
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
The Latest
A Way for Turkey’s Erdogan to Have His Cake and Eat It Too
The lira is one of the world’s junk currencies. Turning Turkey's central bank into a currency board would help turn things around.
Women's Tennis Association Suspends Tournaments in China amid Peng Shuai Disappearance
Shuai faded from public view after she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex.
Academic Journal Publishes Hoax Paper Alleging Right-Wing Donor Influence in Universities
The academic journal Higher Education Quarterly published the hoax paper.
Stacey Abrams Announces 2022 Run for Georgia Governor
Abrams routinely promoted election conspiracy theories in the wake of her previous gubernatorial loss.
Meet the Pro-Lifers Who Surrounded the Supreme Court as Dobbs Oral Arguments Unfolded Inside
Demonstrators gathered as the Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health, a case that takes direct aim at Roe.
First U.S. Case of Omicron Variant Confirmed in California
Dr. Fauci said the case was detected in an individual who traveled from South Africa on November 22.