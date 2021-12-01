Justices Show Supreme Skepticism of Roe

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case will decide the fate of Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and perhaps, the fate of Roe v. Wade and the life or death of millions of Americans yet to be conceived. A decision is unlikely before the end of June. Veterans of Supreme Court cases past know that it is risky to read the tea leaves from questions at argument, but it is hard to see how the argument could have gone much better for the pro-life cause. Now, we wait …