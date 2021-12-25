Kevin McCallister’s Parents Are Unfit

In the United States District Court,

Northern District of Illinois

KEVIN McCALLISTER, Plaintiff

-v.-

PETER McCALLISTER and KATHERINE McCALLISTER, Defendants

Opening statement of Mr. Kenneth Brogan, attorney for plaintiff:

My client, Mr. Kevin McCallister, a ten-year-old minor, has been subjected to years of physical and mental abuse by his parents, Peter and Katherine McCallister, whose cruel and negligent behavior has put his life in danger on at least two occasions. Mr. McCallister has since demonstrated a keen ability to manage his own affairs, and so hereby asks to be granted emancipation from his parents.

Mr. McCallister contends that on December 23, 1989, while the McCallister family …