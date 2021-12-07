Male Swimmer Shattering Records in Female Competition: Why Is This Allowed?

When it comes to single-sex sports, male athletes should stay in their lane.

he New York Times recently reported that "since 2019, nine states — all controlled by Republican lawmakers — have enacted legislation to ban or limit athletic participation by transgender students." Despite such claims, American legislators are not banning transgender-identifying athletes from competing in sports. What they are trying to do is preserve single-sex teams. If, in this endeavor, the sex a person identifies as is considered irrelevant, it is only because the sex a person identifies as has no bearing on a person's actual sex.

Take the recent case of Will Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team between 2016 …