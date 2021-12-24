McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen you’ve been around as long as Mitch McConnell, few things are new, and some are almost exactly the same.
So it is that McConnell once again is opposing a Democrat in the White House pursuing a transformational agenda at the same time he is targeted by a populist Right that considers him too establishmentarian.
Ten years ago, of course, the president was Barack Obama, and the powerful populist force was the Tea Party; this time, Joe Biden is president, and the populists are led by Donald Trump who is calling for his head.