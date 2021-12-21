Meet Jennifer Strahan: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Primary Challenger

The Georgia Republican faces a real contest, despite the conventional wisdom.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M arjorie Taylor Greene has been a political and moral embarrassment for Republicans ever since she won a primary in the summer of 2020 in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. The conventional wisdom is that Greene’s deep-red district loves her antics, making her politically invulnerable.

But the conventional wisdom is wrong, or at least premature. Greene is still a freshman, and she won her seat as a largely unknown figure in a contested primary two years ago that went to a runoff. Her appeal as a right-wing celebrity who barely does the job of a congresswoman is still unproven. Since 2020, her district …