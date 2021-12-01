Milwaukee’s Out-of-Control Crime Problem

As car thefts and other offenses soar, city officials are sitting on their hands.

Just 64 days after I moved to Milwaukee, my apartment building's security called to say that someone had been seen trying to steal my car. The thief had been interrupted, and the car wasn't taken. But the passenger-side window was smashed, the glove compartment was ripped out, the base of the steering wheel was dismantled, and the ignition was toast.

Unfortunately, I have learned that such experiences are common. Social media is full of stories of people who have been victimized this way. Just hop on Facebook or Nextdoor, and you’ll see post after post reporting stolen cars. A friend even …