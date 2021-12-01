Asphalt Goddess Is the West Side Story Remake We Need

Julián Hernández’s impassioned girl-gang movie bests Hollywood sanctimony.

Amazing coincidences: Asphalt Goddess preempts Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake while answering my secret wish that director Julián Hernández would someday do his own version of it, perhaps featuring the profound rapport with Mexican love songs evident in his debut A Thousand Clouds of Peace. Well, here it is: not exactly the film I imagined, but spectacular.

The girl gang strutting through Mexico City’s landfill ghetto in Asphalt Goddess (La Diosa del Asfalto) is poor and angry. Their swagger emulates the generational rebellion of American punk-music culture. Calling themselves “bad bitches” and “fierce pussies,” they boast a hip-hop credo: …