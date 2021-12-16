Nightmare Alley Serves Up a Stylistic Feast

But great looks do not necessarily make for a great movie.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A notable feature of film noir is that it moves fast and punches hard. No waste, no excess, no fooling. Ever seen Out of the Past (1947)? There’s about ten hours of prestige-television plot packed into it, and it runs 97 minutes. It’s as lean as a knife.

Writer-director Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, a remake of another 1947 film, is as lean as a ham hock in a bucket of butter in a sea of shortening. It’s an extravaganza of sets, costumes, and lighting — which is another way of saying that del Toro is one of those directors …