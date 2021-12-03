Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Flop: Tick, Tick, Whimper . . . Not Boom

A self-promoter promotes Broadway’s political cult.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘W hat’s stopping you?” the hero of tick tick . . . Boom! asks a fellow careerist, who answers, “Jesse Helms and the Moral Majority.” It’s a stale joke, taking us back to the Nineties, a time when many arts institutions, including the New York theater world, targeted their political and cultural enemies as a sign of integrity. Tick, tick . . . BOOM! romanticizes the political disdain still raging among Broadway liberals.

This biopic, saluting Broadway composer Jonathan Larson, is a convoluted adaptation of the only theatrical production Larson wrote before Rent made him posthumously famous. Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film with …