NR PLUS Film & TV

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Flop: Tick, Tick, Whimper . . . Not Boom

By
Andrew Garfield in tick, tick … Boom! (Netflix)
A self-promoter promotes Broadway’s political cult.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘W hat’s stopping you?” the hero of tick tick . . . Boom! asks a fellow careerist, who answers, “Jesse Helms and the Moral Majority.” It’s a stale joke, taking us back to the Nineties, a time when many arts institutions, including the New York theater world, targeted their political and cultural enemies as a sign of integrity. Tick, tick . . . BOOM! romanticizes the political disdain still raging among Broadway liberals.

This biopic, saluting Broadway composer Jonathan Larson, is a convoluted adaptation of the only theatrical production Larson wrote before Rent made him posthumously famous. Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film with

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Armond White, a culture critic, writes about movies for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles. His new book, Make Spielberg Great Again: The Steven Spielberg Chronicles, is available at Amazon.

Recommended

The Latest