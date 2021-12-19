Adele’s 30: A Ravaging, Retro Rendezvous

On her fourth album, she’s back with a vengeance, singing of the heartbreak of divorce and the determination to find grace.

When all is said and done, Adele will be welcomed into heaven (and possibly canonized) for single-handedly mending the broken hearts of millions around the world. She taught us how to be vulnerable. She articulated the inexplicable emotions of love and loss, nearly running our therapists out of business. With her volcanic vocal register, she's scorned the one who got away, dared someone to be her one and only, made a last wish for a deteriorating relationship, and reminisced about a flame from her glory days. A knockout combination of power and poetry, her gift humbles even the most formidable …