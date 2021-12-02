New Orleans Museum of Art: A Case Study in Building a Collection

How NOMA, starting with no art, cultivated the locals to build a unique, sizzling place: Part 1.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘L aissez les bon temps rouler,” I hummed as my plane landed in New Orleans. I found good times in New Orleans in my own egghead, teetotaling, church-mouse way, mostly going to museums. I think the Big Easy must have sighed, if not sobbed, in disappointment. Little raw material in me. Jazz is good, but Chopin’s better, and I go to bed early. My clubbing days are not only gone but never happened.

Each day I was out and about by seven, 7 a.m. that is, having the French Quarter to myself, except for the small army hosing the streets and sidewalks …