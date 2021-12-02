NR PLUS Art

New Orleans Museum of Art: A Case Study in Building a Collection

By
Edgar Degas, Portrait of Estelle Musson Degas, 1872. (The New Orleans Museum of Art. Museum purchase through Public Subscription, 65.1)
How NOMA, starting with no art, cultivated the locals to build a unique, sizzling place: Part 1.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘L aissez les bon temps rouler,” I hummed as my plane landed in New Orleans. I found good times in New Orleans in my own egghead, teetotaling, church-mouse way, mostly going to museums. I think the Big Easy must have sighed, if not sobbed, in disappointment. Little raw material in me. Jazz is good, but Chopin’s better, and I go to bed early. My clubbing days are not only gone but never happened.

Each day I was out and about by seven, 7 a.m. that is, having the French Quarter to myself, except for the small army hosing the streets and sidewalks

(Photo by R. Alokhin)

