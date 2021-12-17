No, Inflation Is Not a Corporate Conspiracy

If the Biden administration had a good story to tell about how it’s fixing inflation, it wouldn’t need to create cartoon villains.

President Joe Biden has the misfortune to be president at the moment when corporate America has decided to get together and gouge American consumers.

That, at least, is the story the White House and its allies, most prominently Senator Elizabeth Warren, want to tell.

The White House has particularly targeted meatpackers over the past several days. Its economists put out an analysis slamming meat-processing companies for excessive profiteering, and press secretary Jen Psaki blamed “the greed of meat conglomerates” for rising prices.

The oil-and-gas industry has come in for a similar pounding, and Elizabeth Warren’s theory is that the overall dynamic of rising …