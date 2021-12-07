No Sentient Human Thinks Biden’s Press Coverage Is Worse Than Trump’s

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Washington Post’s Dana Milbank believes that he has hit upon a journalistic scandal. “After a honeymoon of slightly positive coverage in the first three months of the year,” Milbank wrote last week, President “Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as — and for a time worse than — the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020.” This is a problem, he added, because it has led to the “news media” giving “equal, if not slightly more favorable, treatment to the authoritarians,” and thereby “serving as accessories to the murder of democracy.” …
Except for Dana Milbank, with an assist from a very silly algorithm.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Saving Notre Dame Cathedral
Notre Dame's new renovation plans symbolize Leftist cultural vandalism.
Where John Durham’s Investigation Is Heading
Reading the tea leaves, it appears the special counsel’s end game is something other than a sweeping indictment.
The Pivot to Forever Masking Is Starting. Let's Kill It with Fire
The public-health community and media elites are starting to pivot to forever masking.
White Students Not Allowed at Pennsylvania School District's Drone Camp
The district’s superintendent defended the racially exclusive event in an email to NR.
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
Omicron Shows Why It’s Time to Move On from COVID Restrictions
People should live not as if they are one variant or booster away from the end, but as if COVID-19 is here forever.
The Latest
Remembering Yamiche Alcindor's Greatest Hits
NBC News announced Tuesday that Alcindor would be joining the outlet as a White House correspondent.
Jussie Smollett Gets Combative, Scolds Prosecutor during Cross-Examination
The defense rested after the prosecutor finished his cross-examination.
Mark Meadows Will Stop Complying with January 6 Committee
Meadows' attorney sent a letter to the committee Tuesday informing the lawmakers that his client would no longer cooperate.
The Empire in Twilight
Eighty years ago today, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, drawing the U.S. into the war that would make it a global superpower. But no superpower lasts forever.
Manhood Is the Purpose of Masculinity
Manhood is the tools of masculinity put to a righteous use.
Prosecutors Raise Concerns about Lefty Boston DA ahead of Confirmation as U.S. Attorney
'Her instincts don't fit the moment,' said Andrew Lelling, former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.