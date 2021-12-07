NR PLUS Media

No Sentient Human Thinks Biden’s Press Coverage Is Worse Than Trump’s

By
President Joe Biden talks to the media as he departs for a weekend visit to Camp David from the White House in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Except for Dana Milbank, with an assist from a very silly algorithm.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Washington Post’s Dana Milbank believes that he has hit upon a journalistic scandal. “After a honeymoon of slightly positive coverage in the first three months of the year,” Milbank wrote last week, President “Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as — and for a time worse than — the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020.” This is a problem, he added, because it has led to the “news media” giving “equal, if not slightly more favorable, treatment to the authoritarians,” and thereby “serving as accessories to the murder of democracy.”

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest