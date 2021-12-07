No Sentient Human Thinks Biden’s Press Coverage Is Worse Than Trump’s

Except for Dana Milbank, with an assist from a very silly algorithm.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Washington Post’s Dana Milbank believes that he has hit upon a journalistic scandal. “After a honeymoon of slightly positive coverage in the first three months of the year,” Milbank wrote last week, President “Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as — and for a time worse than — the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020.” This is a problem, he added, because it has led to the “news media” giving “equal, if not slightly more favorable, treatment to the authoritarians,” and thereby “serving as accessories to the murder of democracy.” …