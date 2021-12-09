Non-Citizen Voting Is Wrong for NYC (and Everywhere Else)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he 2021 elections were nothing short of a disaster for far-left Democrats across our country. The results were no different here in New York, as Democratic candidates for district attorney were soundly defeated by Republicans on bellwether Long Island. All across our state, Republicans gained ground, even picking up Council seats in deep-blue New York City.
Simultaneously, three Democrat-sponsored statewide constitutional amendments, all initially assumed to be shoo-ins to pass, instead failed as voters wisely and correctly recognized them as hyper-partisan power grabs poorly disguised as reforms.
How have Democrats responded to these abysmal November results? By not changing a thing.
Democrats continue …
