NRPLUS Conference Call with David Harsanyi and Rich Lowry

On Friday afternoon, Rich Lowry spoke with David Harsanyi on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

Rich and David kicked off the session with a discussion of David’s new book, Eurotrash. The pair explored the allure of comparing the U.S. to Europe, and why elites are so prone to do so. They also compared the healthcare systems in Europe and the U.S., reviewed whether the U.S. should implement Europe’s VAT tax, and weighed the attraction of green policies in Europe. David also offered an analysis of the “socialist” Scandinavian countries — and, hint, they may not be as socialist as people …