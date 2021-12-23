NRPLUS Conference Call with Karl Rove and Rich Lowry

On Thursday afternoon, Rich Lowry spoke with Karl Rove on an exclusive, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

Rich and Karl began the call with a general discussion of the performance of the Biden administration. They analyzed Biden’s agenda and discussed whether things could get better for the president in the new year. They went on to discuss the Build Back Better plan, with Karl describing it as essentially a gigantic expansion of the welfare state. They also reviewed Senator Manchin’s situation and pondered how Republicans could stop Democrats from swaying him to vote their way.

The pair then looked to the future. They …