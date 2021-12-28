NR PLUS Education

Ohio State’s Wasteful and Divisive Commitment to ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’

Campus of Ohio State University (peterspiro/iStock/Getty Images)
As bad as it is to spend money on a toxic academic bureaucracy, the destructive effects of it on campus are even worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n December 6, Mark J. Perry of the American Enterprise Institute reported that the Ohio State University spends $13.4 million per annum on payroll for 132 so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion “diversicrats,” mostly making up the staff of the university’s Offices of Institutional Equity, and Diversity and Inclusion.

In his initial tweet, Perry points out that $13.4M would cover in-state tuition for 1,120 students. I respectfully submit that he is emphasizing the wrong point. As a student at Ohio State, I see firsthand the messages that Ohio State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion endorses and promotes. Its payroll is a much

Alek Kundla is a senior studying computer science and engineering at the Ohio State University. On campus, he is the vice president of his school's Young Americans for Freedom chapter and undergraduate representative to the university’s shared governance committees on the general education and instructor evaluation.

