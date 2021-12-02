Omicron Shows Why It’s Time to Move On from COVID Restrictions

People should live not as if they are one variant or booster away from the end, but as if COVID-19 is here forever.

Now that the Omicron variant has been confirmed to have made landfall in the United States, there's been an all too familiar public debate over whether it should lead to a new wave of restrictions.

Already, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration is considering more draconian rules for Americans returning from abroad, including additional testing and quarantine requirements — neither of which is enforceable. President Biden himself has claimed that more lockdowns were off the table “for now” — which means that they are not, in fact, off the table. Meanwhile, New York governor Kathy Hochul is not even

…