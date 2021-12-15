NR PLUS U.S.

One of These Riots Is Not Like the Other

By
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
It is true that some of the disorder of the past few years has had a distinctly political character. But January 6 remains in a class of its own.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hy make such a big deal about January 6?

Sean Hannity, radio host and off-the-books Donald Trump adviser, demands to know. After all, Hannity points out, there have been scores of riots, some of them deadly, over the past couple of years. Why fixate on that one?

Sean Hannity apparently believes that he has the dumbest audience in America.

The sacking of the Capitol on January 6 by a gang of enraged Trump acolytes acting on the president’s complaint that the election had been stolen from him is different from other riots because of its particular political character. Stealing Nikes is one thing,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

Recommended

The Latest