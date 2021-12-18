Philadelphia’s Record-Breaking Murder Wave: A Failure of Political Will

How the city’s leaders are failing its residents

The effects of Covid-19 on urban crime have made American cities much more bleak. In Philadelphia, tragically, the murder rate rises. This year, the city has broken its previous homicide record of 500 killings in 1990. Now, the record is 535 and will almost certainly rise before the year ends. This follows 2020's tally of 499 murders.

As recently as 2016, 277 people were killed in the city. While the Covid plague era made matters worse, murder has been trending upward in Philadelphia for a half decade. The city isn’t yet on the brink, but it is a cautionary tale of …