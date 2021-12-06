Phony Abortion History Returns to the Supreme Court

The justices should finally correct the record.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A discussion of the history of abortion law occupied several minutes of the oral argument before the Supreme Court last Wednesday. Much of what was said was false or misleading.

Julie Rikelman, the lawyer for the clinic challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, gave voice to that misinformation under searching questioning from Justice Samuel Alito. But she did not come up with it herself. A fake and sometimes fraudulent version of history has been a staple of abortion advocacy since the 1960s.

Justice Harry Blackmun’s opinion in Roe v. Wade claimed that abortion early in pregnancy was indisputably a common-law liberty …