A bit of snow and ice, and dreams

Afterimage

Light snow

in early morning:

afterimage

of a dream

whose meaning

you might or

might not

know.

***

Raven

Poe

would have admired

this raven

eating from

a woman’s hand—

the noir of it

in new snow,

the fears

they each

let go.

***

River

Laughter

of skaters

breaks across

river ice.

Overwintered,

I dream of

summer’s

pleasure craft.