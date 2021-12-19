Progressives’ Control of the Commanding Heights Could Be Their Undoing

Elite efforts to enforce ‘woke’ ideology create a bubble that can engender a fierce backlash.

Gradually, then suddenly, a conceptual constellation of race, gender, sexuality, U.S. history, and the person as a whole has gone from relative obscurity to being the official creed of the federal government, Fortune 500 companies, many American media corporations, and the establishments of many professions (including education and medicine). Whatever it is called — "social justice" or the "Great Awokening" or "equity" or the "successor ideology" (as the essayist Wesley Yang has termed it) — it has been transformative. The successor ideology has scored many victories by working outside the democratic process — in corporate boards, elite universities, the judiciary, …