Progressives’ Control of the Commanding Heights Could Be Their Undoing

Supporters and opponents of teaching critical race theory at a school-board meeting discussion of a proposed ban on CRT being taught in schools in Yorba Linda, Calif., November 16, 2021. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Elite efforts to enforce ‘woke’ ideology create a bubble that can engender a fierce backlash.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G radually, then suddenly, a conceptual constellation of race, gender, sexuality, U.S. history, and the person as a whole has gone from relative obscurity to being the official creed of the federal government, Fortune 500 companies, many American media corporations, and the establishments of many professions (including education and medicine). Whatever it is called — “social justice” or the “Great Awokening” or “equity” or the “successor ideology” (as the essayist Wesley Yang has termed it) — it has been transformative. The successor ideology has scored many victories by working outside the democratic process — in corporate boards, elite universities, the judiciary,

