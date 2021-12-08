Quinnipiac Texas Poll: Abbott Leads Beto O’Rourke by 15 Points

Another data point suggests that overturning Roe would not ignite an overwhelming backlash against Republicans in 2022.

A new poll from Quinnipiac — a pollster that skewed toward Democrats in 2020 — shows Texas GOP governor Greg Abbott crushing 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, 52 percent to 37 percent.

The survey is yet another sign that overturning Roe v. Wade would not spur the type of national political backlash against Republicans that many political pundits are predicting.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, a law banning almost all abortions later than six weeks of pregnancy, has been in effect since September 1. The law’s unusual enforcement mechanism of civil lawsuits was designed to evade pre-enforcement challenges in court; it …