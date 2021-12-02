NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Refuting the ‘Forced Birth’ Smear

By
An anti-abortion rights activist holds a baby doll during a protest outside the Supreme Court building, ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in Washington, D.C., December 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Abortion supporters have found their new favorite talking point.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or quite some time, one of the most common defenses of abortion has been that the unborn child — fetus, a clump of cells, whatever euphemism you prefer — resides inside the mother and thus is something akin to her property. The pro-abortion slogan “my body, my choice” and similar women’s autonomy arguments for abortion are based on this premise.

It’s a fairly easy argument to refute. The unborn child’s existence inside his mother doesn’t make him part of the mother in any significant way. Morally speaking, his body does not belong to her in a way that gives her license

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Peanut-Butter Pieties

Peanut-Butter Pieties

A brand must be aligned precisely on all the issues or it will be cast into the fires of perdition for not stepping up and doing the work.
The Week

The Week

Whoever said there’s no free lunch never went to a San Francisco Walgreens.
Letters

Letters

There is practically no doubt that Republicans are unprepared for a post-Roe political world.