Remembering Gelly on My Melancholy Christmas

We can be better from basking in the glow of a fleeting life that gives and teaches, because even when the life is tragically short, the love endures.

I fooled around and fell in love.

No, not that kind of “in love.” Guys like me who marry up don’t make that mistake if they know what’s good for them.

No, I fell in love . . . with a puppy. And since I lost him a few days ago, there’s a hole in my heart this Christmas.

