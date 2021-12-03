Republicans Shouldn’t Fear Making a Moral Case against Drafting Women

Many Republicans are loath to admit that it is profoundly shameful to send our mothers and daughters to war.

A s Congress considers a measure in a defense-policy bill that would require women to register for the draft, many of the feeble arguments put forth by its Republican detractors follow a utilitarian, morally hollow line of argument.

Other Republicans, such as Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), have offered arguments against female conscription. The Wall Street Journal explains that Romney is struggling to reconcile what he views as a conflict between his belief in “the equality of women,” and his desire to not “put women in harm’s way.” The RNC’s 2016 platform opposed female conscription, but only because it would sacrifice …