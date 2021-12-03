NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Republicans Shouldn’t Fear Making a Moral Case against Drafting Women

By
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the crucible training as they become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 21, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Many Republicans are loath to admit that it is profoundly shameful to send our mothers and daughters to war.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Congress considers a measure in a defense-policy bill that would require women to register for the draft, many of the feeble arguments put forth by its Republican detractors follow a utilitarian, morally hollow line of argument.

Other Republicans, such as Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), have offered arguments against female conscription. The Wall Street Journal explains that Romney is struggling to reconcile what he views as a conflict between his belief in “the equality of women,” and his desire to not “put women in harm’s way.” The RNC’s 2016 platform opposed female conscription, but only because it would sacrifice

Sarah Weaver is pursuing a master’s degree in politics at Hillsdale College. Her work has been published in National Review, The Washington Examiner, The Federalist, and The American Spectator.

