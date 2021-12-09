NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Russia Hawks Outmaneuvered by the White House on Defense Bill

By
President Biden speaks virtually with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the White House in Washington, D.C., December 7, 2021. (The White House via Reuters)
A trio of Russia-focused sanctions amendments failed to make it into a final version of the National Defense Authorization Act this week.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ongressional Democratic leaders, in a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act (the annual must-pass defense bill), blocked a trio of Russia sanctions measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, 35 oligarchs identified by Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, and American purchases of Russian sovereign debt, Republican aides told National Review. Amid a lobbying effort from the White House, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks, and House Armed Services chairman Adam Smith were among the senior Democrats who purportedly worked to block the proposals.

After consideration of amendments in the Senate stalled last week, bipartisan

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest