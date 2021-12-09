Russia Hawks Outmaneuvered by the White House on Defense Bill

A trio of Russia-focused sanctions amendments failed to make it into a final version of the National Defense Authorization Act this week.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ongressional Democratic leaders, in a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act (the annual must-pass defense bill), blocked a trio of Russia sanctions measures targeting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, 35 oligarchs identified by Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, and American purchases of Russian sovereign debt, Republican aides told National Review. Amid a lobbying effort from the White House, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks, and House Armed Services chairman Adam Smith were among the senior Democrats who purportedly worked to block the proposals.

