Saving Notre Dame Cathedral

The new renovation plans symbolize Leftist cultural vandalism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris caught fire in 2019, the whole world was aghast. Atheists and Christians alike were horrified to see an iconic symbol of Western civilization engulfed in flames. Writers in these pages described the destruction as a symbolic “eclipse of the ancient marriage of European Christian belief and scientific brilliance,” as well as “a distressing message” for our times — “what prior generations so carefully and faithfully built, we are losing.”

Last week, the Telegraph reported that the interior of the cathedral may be renovated to resemble a “politically correct Disneyland.” According to these new …