Schumer’s Spin Isn’t Working on Manchin

The Senate majority leader ignores what West Virginia senator Joe Manchin has been saying all along.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Friday, the Congressional Budget Office announced that if most of the key provisions in the “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill were made permanent, the legislation would actually add $3 trillion to the deficit over ten years — a finding that flatly contradicted President Biden’s claims that his social-spending bill wouldn’t add a single penny to the debt.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer lashed out on Friday in response to the report’s findings. “The Republican-requested fake CBO score does not take into account the fact that President Biden and Democrats have committed that any extensions of the Build Back Better Act …