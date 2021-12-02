Senate Democrats Block Uyghur Forced-Labor Bill

The latest move in a bicameral effort to obstruct legislation addressing the Uyghur genocide

A bicameral campaign to put up roadblocks against a critical measure to protect the human rights of Uyghurs and other minorities persecuted by Beijing came into sharper focus last night, when Senate Democrats blocked an amendment that would insert the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into the annual defense-authorization bill.

The Democrats say this boils down to a simple procedural problem — that the amendment in question skirts the House’s constitutional prerogative to be the exclusive source of spending and revenue measures. But this is merely a fig leaf of justification for stonewalling a piece of legislation that Uyghur advocates say …