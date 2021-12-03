Senate Democrats Try to Intimidate the Supreme Court, but the Threats Are Empty

Term limits for Supreme Court justices would require a constitutional amendment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘M ore Democratic senators are willing to weigh changes to Supreme Court,” according to the headline of a Washington Post story.

But if you read the article closely, it seems more accurate to say that Democrats are trying to both intimidate the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case and placate the progressive base with threats that are ultimately empty.

The Post reports that “senators appear more likely to consider term limits rather than court expansion.” The threat of term limits is empty because the Constitution establishes lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court: “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold …