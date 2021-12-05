Senator Hawley’s Manliness

What to make of the Missouri senator’s attempt to recover the masculine ideal

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A manly man bears troubles without complaining. No safe spaces for him, no new pronouns, no government programs, no personal accusations either launched or answered, no mentors, no assurances, no therapy, no wellness, no correctness. He doesn’t notice microaggressions. And he has no shame or apology for failing in the daily performances of dutiful submission, and he doesn’t much care for the more sensitive male who does.

Not concerned for himself, he can, however, complain of the treatment accorded to his kind. This is what Senator Hawley has done, with some effect, in a recent (October 31) and notable speech on …