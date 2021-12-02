Biden Hasn’t Fixed The Port Crisis — Ships Are Just Being Counted Differently

Changing the way waiting ships are counted while continuing to kowtow to organized labor will not ease port congestion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Southern California and held a press conference with port leadership and California politicians at the Port of Los Angeles.

They told a story of progress and cooperation in the ongoing supply-chain crisis. They emphasized that the ports on San Pedro Bay are some of the busiest in the world and have moved record amounts of cargo. Speakers made sure to give shout-outs to unions, especially the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). They credited the Biden administration with making progress on port congestion and passing the infrastructure bill to invest more in ports.

It’s …