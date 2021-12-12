Spending Is Not Going to Save the Democrats

Inflation and Covid-19 are two big problems that federal money can’t fix.

America has a message for Joe Biden: Your money is no good here.

Americans like Joe Biden, personally. At least, that’s what they tell the pollsters: A majority of Americans surveyed by Pew say they believe Joe Biden stands up for what he believes in and that he cares about the needs of ordinary people. A small majority of Americans even say — against a superabundance of contrary evidence — that Joe Biden is honest.

But in the same survey, a majority of Americans also say that they do not believe the president to be “mentally sharp.” And other polls bring even …