Spending Is Not Going to Save the Democrats

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merica has a message for Joe Biden: Your money is no good here.
Americans like Joe Biden, personally. At least, that’s what they tell the pollsters: A majority of Americans surveyed by Pew say they believe Joe Biden stands up for what he believes in and that he cares about the needs of ordinary people. A small majority of Americans even say — against a superabundance of contrary evidence — that Joe Biden is honest.
But in the same survey, a majority of Americans also say that they do not believe the president to be “mentally sharp.” And other polls bring even …
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.