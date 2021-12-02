Stephen Sondheim and the Conundrums of Post-war Man

Sondheim advanced his art form by focusing on complicated, ambivalent characters.

At the inspiring/dispiriting conclusion/beginning of Merrily We Roll Along, the flop/classic 1981 Stephen Sondheim musical, three friends stand on a rooftop in upper Manhattan with awe and hope in their eyes as they watch the Sputnik rocket pass overhead. They sing a lilting paean to youth called "Our Time":

It’s our time, breathe it in

Worlds to change and worlds to win

Our turn coming through

Me and you, man, me and you.

How rapturous to be young, clever, and talented in 1957. Doors will shortly begin to open. The future beckons with a warm smile. Except: This story is being told backwards, and so …