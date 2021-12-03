Team Biden’s Politicization of COVID Serves No One’s Interests

An administration that skews the facts in order to paint the pandemic in the best political light is the last thing we need right now.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the spring and summer of 2020, Donald Trump’s critics complained bitterly that his administration was actively “politicizing” the COVID-19 pandemic. Many on the left, especially those at mainstream media outlets such as MSNBC and CNN, believed that Trump was spinning statistics and numbers to make the pandemic appear more under control than it actually was.

To be fair, some of these criticisms were accurate. In hindsight, we now know, for instance, that the Trump White House, did, in fact, pressure various government scientific organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to …