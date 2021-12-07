Telling the Truth on Abortion and Adoption

Adoption isn’t perfect -- what is? -- but unwanted children are not better off never having existed.

Adoption has been in the news recently in light of the December 1 oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case involving Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. Opponents of the ban insisted during oral arguments that the Mississippi law represented an undue burden on women and should be struck down as unconstitutional under the Roe and Casey legal precedents.

The burdens identified were both the burdens of pregnancy and the burdens of parenthood. Justice Amy Coney Barrett raised questions regarding the availability of the adoption in the Unites States as a way to mitigate against the “burden” of parenting imposed …