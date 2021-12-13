The American Jury System Holds Firm against ‘Wokeness’

The Jussie Smollett trial is only the latest instance in which jurors have done their duty diligently, without regard to race or politics.

Asked to describe the discussions that yielded five "guilty" verdicts in the trial of Jussie Smollett, the sole juror to have broken her silence had a rather banal tale to tell. "The jury of six women and six men," the Daily Beast reported, "didn't have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence." "We went in there with an open mind. I listened to both sides. We wanted to make sure that those who had doubts didn't feel pressured," the juror said. And that short delay before the unanimous conclusions …