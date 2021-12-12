The Art of Patricia Polacco

The queen of the personal narrative, Polacco invites readers into her life and makes them feel welcome.

F rom Christmas to Hanukah, the Civil War to the Titanic, small-town Michigan to California, Patricia Polacco has covered it all. Or so it would seem, if one looks at her 33-year, 67- (and counting) book record. Stories seem to pour out of her pen, paired perfectly with her unique artistic style.

Patricia Polacco was born Patricia Barber on July 11, 1944, in Lansing, Mich. When she was three years old, her parents divorced, and each moved back in with their respective parents. This meant that Polacco and her older brother Rickie now had easy access to both sets of grandparents, an …